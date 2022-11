New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank sued Andrew M. Demos Friday in Florida Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Adams and Reese, seeks to recover $110,280 in principal and accrued interest that the defendant owes the plaintiff from defaulting under a loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-14387, PNC Bank, N.A. v. Demos.