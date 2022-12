New Suit - Contract

Porter Hedges filed a lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of PNC Bank in connection with over $1.2 million in unclaimed mineral lease royalties. The suit seeks a ruling that Indianola Resources rescind its demand for the funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02712, PNC Bank, N.A. f/k/a BBVA USA v. Indianola Resources, LLC.