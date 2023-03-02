New Suit - Contract

Lam Support Services, Ice Technical Services and Federal Insurance Co. were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for the installation of revolving doors and a security turnstile, was filed by Koley Jessen on behalf of PN Holdings d/b/a Unlimited Innovations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00080, PN Holdings LLC v. Lam Support Services LLC et al.

Insurance

March 02, 2023, 8:23 PM