New Suit - Trademark

Smith, Gambrell & Russell filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of PM-International concerning its NTC-branded cosmetics, vitamins and supplements. The suit takes aim at Revolutionary Relief and Marzena Jonak for allegedly selling cannabis products which infringe the NTC logo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00747, PM-International AG v. Jonak et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 07, 2023, 1:31 PM