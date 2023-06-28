New Suit - Privacy Class Action

OpenAI Inc., developer of the ChatGPT AI language generator, and Microsoft were hit with a privacy class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court arising from the use of data scraping to train ChatGPT. The complaint, brought by the Clarkson Law Firm, accuses the defendants of misappropriating the private information of non-consenting consumers in order to train ChatGPT and other AI products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03199, P.M. et al v. Openai LP et al.

AI & Automation

June 28, 2023, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

B.B.

C.B.

C.G.

C.L.

D.C.

J.P.

K.S.

L.M.

N.G.

N.J.

P.M.

R.F.

R.R.

S.A.

S.J.

S.N.

Clarkson Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Microsoft Corporation

Openai Startup Fund Management LLC

Openai GP, LLC

Openai Incorporated

Openai LP

Openai Startup Fund GP I, LLC

Openai Startup Fund I, LP

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct