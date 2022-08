New Suit - Contract

Wilson Elser filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Plymouth Tube Co. The complaint, concerning a cancelled purchase order, takes aim at Triple-S Tube Supply. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-02831, Plymouth Tube Company v. Triple-S Tube Supply, LP.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 19, 2022, 7:50 PM