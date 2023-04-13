Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Connell Foley and Smith Duggan Cornell & Gollub on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Broan-Nutone LLC, a manufacturer of air quality products, to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Methfessel & Werbel on behalf of Plymouth Rock Assurance Corp. of New York as assignee of Moshe Stern. The suit pursues claims that an air-ventilating light fixture manufactured or distributed by the defendant caused a fire in Stern’s home. The case is 1:23-cv-02765, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation of New York a/s/o Moshe Stern v. Broan-Nutone LLC.

Property & Casualty

April 13, 2023, 12:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation of New York a/s/o Moshe Stern

defendants

Broan-Nutone LLC

defendant counsels

Connell Foley

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product