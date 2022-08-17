New Suit - Trademark

Thompson Hine filed a trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Pluto Healthcare Staffing. The complaint targets Galaxy Healthcare over its online promotion of a competing nurse staffing service, containing graphics which allegedly mimic the plaintiff's purple color scheme, heart logo and 'outer space' theme. The suit also claims that the defendant's trade name is 'confusingly similar' to the plaintiff's. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00475, Pluto Healthcare Staffing, LLC v. Galaxy Healthcare, LLC.

Business Services

August 17, 2022, 3:29 PM