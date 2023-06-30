New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ballard Spahr filed a trade secret lawsuit on behalf of Plus One LLC, a relocation benefits services business, in Minnesota District Court on Friday. The complaint contends that Plus One's competitor, Capital Relocation Services, breached a non-disclosure agreement. The plaintiff asserts that Capital utilized its trade secrets and software technology to create a nearly identical product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-02016, Plus One, LLC v. Capital Relocation Services LLC.

Business Services

June 30, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Plus One, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ballard Spahr

defendants

Capital Relocation Services LLC

nature of claim: 880/