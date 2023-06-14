Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lightfoot Franklin & White on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot, Techtronic Industries and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Baker & Patterson on behalf of Gary Dolle and Ann Plunkett, who claim that a defective battery manufactured and sold by the defendants caused a fire that damaged their home. The case is 4:23-cv-02174, Plunkett et al v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 14, 2023, 9:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Ann Plunkett

Gary Dolle

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

One World Technologies, Inc.

Ryobi Technologies, Inc.,

Techtronic Industries North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lightfoot Franklin White

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims