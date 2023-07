Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dykema Gossett on Monday removed a lawsuit against PepsiCo and other defendants to the District of Columbia District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for his reemployment with the Pepsi Bottling Group. The case is 1:23-cv-01931, Plummer v. Bottling Group, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 04, 2023, 5:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Derek L. Plummer

defendants

Bottling Group, LLC

John Deluca

Joshua Haun

Shiby Chacko

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations