Who Got The Work

Michelle Bartlett and Vincent C. Sallan of Clark Hill have entered appearances for Allor Plumbing LLC and Patrick Day in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, accusing the defendants of failing to permit an audit as requested, was filed May 2 in Michigan Eastern District Court by AsherKelly PLLC on behalf of Metro-Detroit Plumbing Industry Training Trust and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain, is 2:23-cv-11021, Plumbers Local 98 Defined Benefit Pension Fund et al v. Dan Allor Plumbing and Heating Company et al.

Michigan

June 16, 2023, 12:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Joint Administrative Committee of the Plumbing & Pipefitting Industry in the Detroit Area

Metro-Detroit Plumbing Industry Training Trust

Plumbers Local 98 Defined Benefit Pension Fund

Plumbers Local 98 Defined Contribution Fund

Plumbers Local 98 Insurance Fund

Plumbers Local 98 Retiree Benefit Fund

Plumbers Local 98 Sub Trust Fund

Plaintiffs

Asher Kelly

defendants

Allor Plumbing, LLC

Cindy Sieloff

Dan Allor Plumbing and Heating Company

Daniel C. Allor

Patrick Day

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations