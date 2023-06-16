Michelle Bartlett and Vincent C. Sallan of Clark Hill have entered appearances for Allor Plumbing LLC and Patrick Day in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, accusing the defendants of failing to permit an audit as requested, was filed May 2 in Michigan Eastern District Court by AsherKelly PLLC on behalf of Metro-Detroit Plumbing Industry Training Trust and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain, is 2:23-cv-11021, Plumbers Local 98 Defined Benefit Pension Fund et al v. Dan Allor Plumbing and Heating Company et al.
Michigan
June 16, 2023, 12:36 PM