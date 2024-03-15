Who Got The Work

Jones Day partners Rebekah Byers Kcehowski and Margaret C. Gleason have entered appearances for Dick's Sporting Goods and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Feb. 16 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Saxton & Stump; Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and Sugarman Susskind Braswell & Herrera, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the sporting goods company's outdoor segment was slowing faster than represented, resulting in an excess of inventory. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kezia O.L. Taylor, is 2:24-cv-00196, Plumbers And Pipefitters Local Union No. 719 Pension Trust Fund v. Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 15, 2024, 10:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Plumbers And Pipefitters Local Union No. 719 Pension Trust Fund

Plaintiffs

Saxton & Stump, LLC

defendants

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc.

Edward W Stack

Lauren R Hobart

Navdeep Gupta

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws