New Suit - Contract

Engineering firm WGI Inc. was hit with an $11 million breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford and Martin, Tate, Morrow & Marston on behalf of Plum Owner Ft Collins Co., seeks to hold the defendant liable for alleged design errors in a student apartment construction project based on successor liability law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-81524, Plum Owner Ft Collins Co. LLC v. Wantman Group, Inc. n/k/a Wgi, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

October 01, 2022, 12:06 PM