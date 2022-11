Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Wantman Group to Colorado District Court. The suit, over alleged design defects in the construction of an apartment building, was filed by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on behalf of Plum Owner Ft. Collins Co. LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-02953, Plum Owner Ft. Collins Co. LLC v. Wantman Group Inc.

Construction & Engineering

November 14, 2022, 8:04 PM