Michael Turner of Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg has entered an appearance for RCN Communications in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 8 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of Plum Laboratories Inc., asserts four patents and pursues claims against the defendant for the sale of data communication devices with a portable carrying case. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine A. Crytzer, is 3:23-cv-00401, Plum Laboratories, Inc. v. Rcn Communications, LLC et al.

December 19, 2023, 8:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Plum Laboratories, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Rcn Communications, LLC

Rcn Communications, LLC d/b/a Rcn Technologies

RTech Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims