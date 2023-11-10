Who Got The Work

Gregory S. Hearing II of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Similasan Corp. in a pending consumer class action. The court action accuses the defendant of fraudulently marketing its eye drop products as homeopathic when in fact they're adulterated and lack FDA-approval. The suit was filed Sept. 26 in Colorado District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Handley Farah & Anderson; and Pearson Simon & Warshaw. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Scott T. Varholak, is 1:23-cv-02511, Plowden v. Similasan Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 10, 2023, 12:55 PM

