Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Booth Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Acrisure d/b/a TCE Insurance and My Time Transportation Inc. to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Michael A. Katzman on behalf of MSP Trucking and Alex Plotitsa, accuses the defendants of failing to insure a trailer which was leased to the defendants and which caught fire during transit. The case is 2:22-cv-02714, Plotitsa et al. v. My Time Transportation Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 7:22 PM