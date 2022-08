News From Law.com

Houston trial lawyer Michael A. Hirsch faces a legal malpractice lawsuit seeking up to $1 million and alleges he mishandled a suit that included legal malpractice claims against a Houston firm and one of its lawyers.Plaintiffs InnovationLand and its president Daniel Van Der Velde filed the legal malpractice suit against Hirsch, their former lawyer, on Monday in Harris County state district court.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 31, 2022, 5:24 PM