Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dorsey & Whitney on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealth to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Plosia Cohen on behalf of James L. Plosia Jr., accuses the defendant of wrongfully terminating the plaintiff's prescription drug coverage for nonpayment; according to the complaint, the defendant erroneously emailed electronic invoices to the plaintiff rather than sending hard copies in the mail. The case is 2:23-cv-03514, Plosia v. United HealthCare Insurance Co.

Health Care

June 29, 2023, 2:02 PM

Plaintiffs

James L Plosia, Jr

defendants

United Healthcare Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Doresy & Whitney LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute