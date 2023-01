Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hawks Quindel SC on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jeffrey Haug to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Quarles & Brady on behalf of electronic components maker Plexus Corp., claims Haug violated an employment agreement by failing to repay Plexus for relocation expenses after terminating his employment within a year. The case is 1:23-cv-00098, Plexus Corp v. Haug.

Technology

January 26, 2023, 12:56 PM