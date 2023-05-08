John R. Ninosky of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for correctional health care provider PrimeCare Medical and other defendants in a pending civil rights action. The lawsuit was filed March 24 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Gay & Chacker on behalf of a former inmate of Franklin County Jail who claims that he was not timely provided with prescribed medication. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martin C. Carlson, is 1:23-cv-00519, Plessinger et al v. Primecare Medical, Inc et al.
Health Care
May 08, 2023, 9:35 AM