John R. Ninosky of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for correctional health care provider PrimeCare Medical and other defendants in a pending civil rights action. The lawsuit was filed March 24 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Gay & Chacker on behalf of a former inmate of Franklin County Jail who claims that he was not timely provided with prescribed medication. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martin C. Carlson, is 1:23-cv-00519, Plessinger et al v. Primecare Medical, Inc et al.

Health Care

May 08, 2023, 9:35 AM

Frank C. Plessinger

Michelle Plessinger

Gay & Chacker, PC

ABC Company I

ABC Company II

Adele Rogers

Corian Peiffer

Heather Flory

J. Casey

Jen Mroz

John Doe Medical Provider I

John Doe Medical Provider II

Justin Lensbower

Liza Marie Mamaril

Primecare Medical, Inc

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation