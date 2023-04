Removed To Federal Court

Freeman, Mathis & Gary removed a personal injury lawsuit on Tuesday against DM Airports, Garden Air and Aerotek to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Catalano Law on behalf of Robert Pleis. The case is 1:23-cv-02290, Pleis v. DM Airports, LTD, to New Jersey District Court.

Transportation & Logistics

April 25, 2023, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Pleis

defendants

Aerotek

DM Airports, Ltd.

Garden Air, LLC

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims