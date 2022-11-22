New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise on behalf of Gloria Pledger, who allegedly suffered permanent hearing damage from the defendant's drug Tepezza. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06562, Pledger v. Horizon Therapeutics USA Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 22, 2022, 6:58 PM