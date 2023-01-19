New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Corteva Agriscience and Syngenta Crop Protection were hit with an antitrust class action Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to stop selling cheaper generic products. The complaint was filed by Paynter Law Firm; Criden & Love; and Cooper Levenson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00060, Pleasantdale Farms, Inc. v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Agriculture

January 19, 2023, 3:09 PM