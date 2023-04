Who Got The Work

Kansas City Southern, a railway holding company, has tapped attorneys Elena Arcos Knezek and Danielle Boudreaux of Knezek Law to fend off a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se on March 7 in Texas Southern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:23-cv-00828, Pleasant v. Kansas City Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

April 21, 2023, 5:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Derrick Pleasant

defendants

Kansas City Southern Railway Company

defendant counsels

Knezek Law

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation