Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Crowe & Dunlevy on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who asserts claims for discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability and genetic traits. The case is 4:23-cv-00037, Pleasant v. ahha Tulsa (Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa Hardesty Arts Center).

Oklahoma

February 02, 2023, 8:26 PM