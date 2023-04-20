New Suit - Trade Secrets

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith filed a trade secrets lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of transportation logistics company Pleasant Prairie Logistics (PPL). The suit accuses former PPL vice president of car haul operation, James R. Monroe of allegedly entering into business with William Sellers while employed by PPL. The suit further contends that Monroe failed to disclose his conflict of interest and accuses Monroe of misappropriating confidential and trade secret information in favor of competitor, No Boundaries Transportation Inc. The suit also pursues claims for tortious interference with business relations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01741, Pleasant Prairie Logistics, LLC v. Monroe et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 20, 2023, 6:23 AM

Pleasant Prairie Logistics, LLC

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith

James R. Monroe

No Boundaries Transportation, Inc.

Robin Wingo

William Sellers

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct