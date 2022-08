New Suit - Patent

Snapchat was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman on behalf of Playvuu Inc., asserts a patent pertaining to overlay and augmented reality features of a video-editing mobile platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06019, Playvuu Inc. v. Snap Inc.

August 24, 2022, 9:08 PM