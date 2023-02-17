Playing the Long Game, Goodwins Profits Drop 6% Even As Reve...

News From Law.com

Before Goodwin Procter announced it was laying off attorneys and staff, the law firm enjoyed a 12% hike in gross revenue last year, up to $2.211 billion, but saw profits per equity partner slide down 6.4%. The revenue growth was a record for Goodwin, the first time it's crossed the $2 billion mark. Goodwin chair Robert Insolia said the law firm's financial results are "derivative of focusing on our strategy, and executing on our strategy and nurturing and enhancing our culture."

February 17, 2023, 3:31 PM