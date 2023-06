News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit vacated a district court's dismissal of employees' Title VII sexual harassment claim against an apparel company, concluding the constant playing of sexually derogatory and violent music throughout the workplace constituted discrimination because of sex, and that males and females can bring a hostile work environment claim alongside each other.

Nevada

June 09, 2023, 4:23 PM

