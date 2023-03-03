Who Got The Work

Natalie N. Turner of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Gray Media Group Inc. d/b/a WTVM-TV in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 17 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hipes Law on behalf of a veteran sports director who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after his religious accommodation to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was denied. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria M. Calvert, is 1:23-cv-00236, Platta v. Gray Media Group, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 03, 2023, 7:17 AM