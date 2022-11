Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Stern Kilcullen & Rufolo on Tuesday removed an environmental lawsuit against American Petroleum Institute, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, Shell and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Sher Edling on behalf of the New Jersey Attorney General's office, seeks to hold various companies in the fossil fuel industry accountable for climate change. The case is 3:22-cv-06733, Platkin et al. v. Exxon Mobil Corp. et al.