Who Got The Work

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti partners Jeffrey M. Beyer and Anthony J. Zarillo Jr. have entered appearances for American Petroleum Institute in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 22 in New Jersey District Court by Sher Edling LLP on behalf of the New Jersey Attorney General's office, seeks to hold various companies in the fossil fuel industry accountable for climate change. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:22-cv-06733, Platkin et al v. Chevron U.S.A. Inc. et al.