Who Got The Work

Liza M. Walsh, Tricia B. O'Reilly and Francis W. Yook from Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga have stepped in as defense counsel to BP in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 22 in New Jersey District Court by Sher Edling LLP on behalf of the New Jersey Attorney General's office, seeks to hold various companies in the fossil fuel industry accountable for climate change. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:22-cv-06733, Platkin et al v. Chevron U.S.A. Inc. et al.