Plateau Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against its former administrator Amwins Connect on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Foley & Lardner and Neal C. Zazove & Associates, accuses Amwins of making unauthorized payments, paying itself impermissible fees and other misconduct under an administrative agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02311, Plateau Insurance Co. v. Amwins Connect Administrators Inc.

April 12, 2023, 7:15 PM

