Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Lowe's to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by a former head cashier who alleges that she was sexually harassed by an overnight stocker and was subjected to a hostile work environment after reporting the incident to upper management. According to the complaint, the plaintiff was wrongfully terminated after reporting the incident to the police. The case is 3:23-cv-00299, Plasencia v. Lowe's Companies Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 18, 2023, 12:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Terecita Dejesus Plasencia

defendants

Lowe's Companies Inc

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination