Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wright, Finlay & Zak on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Fire Insurance Company to Nevada District Court. The suit, which arises from underinsured motorist claims, was filed by Prince Law Group on behalf of Kyle Hail and Salvador Plascencia. The case is 2:22-cv-01420, Plascencia et al v. Hartford Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 6:14 PM