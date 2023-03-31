New Suit - Contract

Ford Motor Co. was slapped with a franchise lawsuit on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by ArentFox Schiff on behalf of Plante Consulting d/b/a Premier Ford of Bay Ridge, accuses the defendant of using unfair and arbitrary performance standards to cancel a franchise agreement in violation of the New York Franchised Motor Vehicle Dealer Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02475, Plante Consulting LLC v. Ford Motor Co.

March 31, 2023, 1:40 PM

Plante Consulting LLC, d/b/a Premier Ford of Bay Ridge

Arent Fox

Ford Motor Company

