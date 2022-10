Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams Hoefer Holwadel on Monday removed a hurricane-related lawsuit against Lloyd's London to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Schutee, Richardson, Eversberg, Cronin, Judice & Avocato on behalf of Plantation Management Co. and other plaintiffs, makes claims arising from Hurricane Ida. The case is 3:22-cv-00800, Plantation Management Company, L.L.C. et al v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London et al.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 7:12 PM