Planned Parenthood, Caitlin Gustafson and Darin L. Weyhrich sued the State of Idaho on Wednesday in Idaho District Court over a Mar. 27 public letter by AG Raul Labrador stating that Idaho's total abortion ban prohibits physicians from referring women to abortion providers in other states. The suit contends that the prohibition violates the First Amendment, Due Process Clause and Dormant Commerce Clause. The complaint was filed by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, Stris & Maher, Bartlett & French and the ACLU. The case is 1:23-cv-00142, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky et al. v. Labrador et al.

April 05, 2023, 5:08 PM

