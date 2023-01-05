New Suit - Employment

Parsons Corporation, a defense contractor specializing in technology and engineering, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Pitre & Associates on behalf of Taneisha Planes, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after informing the human resources department about subjected racial discriminatory behavior. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00014, Planes v. Parsons Corporation.

