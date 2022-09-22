Breaking News From Law.com

Plaintiffs Want Fees and Costs From Facebook and Gibson Dunn...

Plaintiffs lawyers sought an unspecified amount of fees and costs from Facebook and its law firm, Gibson Dunn, as a sanction for discovery misconduct in the privacy class actions over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Thursday's filing comes after a Sept. 15 sanctions hearing in which U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria called some of the defense team's actions "frivolous" and "abominable." He sought additional briefing given that both sides reached a settlement that included fees and costs.

California

September 22, 2022, 9:33 PM