A slip-and-fall plaintiff is hoping to try his case a third time after his bid for a higher damages award ended in a verdict an eighth the size of what he had originally won. Plaintiff Bryan Wright had first secured a new trial through an appeal to the Superior Court, in which he claimed his 2017 verdict of $63,896 would have been higher if his medical expert had not been precluded from testifying. But on Dec. 9 the new jury only awarded Wright $8,042.

Pennsylvania

December 19, 2022, 1:27 PM