Plaintiffs who won a nearly $1 billion-dollar defective seatbelt case in Philadelphia against Mitsubishi contend that the car maker's attempts to challenge the verdict are baseless. Attorneys for the plaintiffs in Amagasu v. Fred Beans Family of Dealerships argued in a Jan. 5 brief, that, among other things, the defendants missed their chance to raise one of the key issues in their challenge.

January 10, 2024, 3:50 PM

