News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that a Stowers settlement, including attorney fees, can be considered the property of an estate in bankruptcy. In a published opinion, Law Office of Rogelio Solis v. Catherine Curtis, a Fifth Circuit panel defended its own 2018 precedent opinion, Martinez v. OGA Charters LLC, from a challenge by counsel for a law firm representing a plaintiff in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Insurance

October 09, 2023, 3:32 PM

nature of claim: /