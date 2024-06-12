Plaintiffs Move to Prevehnt Johnson & Johnsons Plans in 3rd ...

Breaking News From Law.com

Lawyers for talc claimants filed a motion on Tuesday to prevent a planned third Johnson & Johnson bankruptcy from being filed outside New Jersey, where two prior Chapter 11 cases were dismissed. The motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction comes in a class action filed last month that accused Johnson & Johnson of using "fraudulent transfers," such as the "Texas two-step," to limit compensation to cancer victims. Johnson & Johnson called the motion a "meritless pleading."

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2024, 5:17 PM

nature of claim: /