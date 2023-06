News From Law.com

Plaintiffs in a proposed collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act can effectuate service on both corporate and individual defendants via alternative means including WhatsApp and iMessages. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York granted the request after finding that traditional methods of personal service had been "impracticable."

