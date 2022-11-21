Plaintiffs Lawyers Want $2.05M Sanction Against Gibson Dunn ...

News From Law.com

Plaintiffs lawyers asked a federal judge to impose $2.05 million in fees and costs as a sanction against Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and its client, Facebook, in the litigation over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. In a Friday filing, lawyers Lesley Weaver and Derek Loeser, who are due to submit billing records on Dec. 7, called the sanctions amount a "small fraction" of their total fees and costs. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria is mulling sanctions for discovery misconduct.

Cybersecurity

November 21, 2022, 3:00 PM