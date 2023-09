Breaking News From Law.com

Lead plaintiffs lawyers in the opioid multidistrict litigation insisted this week that the special master, David Cohen, should not be disqualified. Two pharmacy benefit managers moved to disqualify Cohen based on an Aug. 28 email he inadvertently sent to lawyers in the case. They insist the email shows he prejudged the merits, but plaintiffs' lawyers countered in a Wednesday filing that, at most, he was making a judgment, not bias or impartiality.

Health Care

September 29, 2023, 1:59 PM

nature of claim: /